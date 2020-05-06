Singer Jaywon Arrested and Convicted For Violating COVID-19 Curfew

Jaywon was reportedly arrested and convcited for violating the COVID-19 curfew in Lagos, Guardian is reporting.

According to the outlet, the singer whose real name is Iledare Olajuwonlo-James, was whisked away at around 11pm by the police officers attached to the Dolphin Estate Division of the Lagos State Police Command. The singer also was not wearing a face mask at the time of the arrest.

He was taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Panti, Yaba, where he was charged before a mobile court after his statement had been taken. He pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine of N10,000 as well as carry out 30 minutes of community service.

Speaking with the press, the Lagos State Public Relations Officer Bala Elkana said that Jaywon was the 179 persons arrested for violating the curfew and refusing to use face masks in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

