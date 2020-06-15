Singer Hank Williams Jr.’s Daughter Dies in Car Accident

Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country music star Hank Williams Jr., was killed in a single-vehicle automobile accident over the weekend in Tennessee.

The news of the accident was first shared on Facebook by Sam Williams, Katherine’s brother, who said: “My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard!”

Hours later, the Tennessean reported that Katherine died Saturday night after losing control of her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe and rolling over on a highway in Henry County.

Her husband, Tyler Dunning, was injured in the crash and airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known at press time.

Some of those who have shared their condolences included country music star Travis Tritt, who tweeted: “This news is just heartbreaking. My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid. I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now. Please say a prayer for all of them and share your love any way you can.”

