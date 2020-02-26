Singer Duffy Says She was ‘Was Raped and Drugged and Held Captive’

Duffy returned online yesterday to share a devastating story that explained why she stayed away from the limelight for many years.
According to the 35-year-old UK singer who real name is Aimee Anne Duffy, she was “raped, drugged, and held captive” about a decade ago.
She said:
“You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why … The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke … I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x.”
Duffy added that she hadn’t opened up about the incident until last summer, when an unidentified journalist reached out to her. She went on to say that it felt “amazing to finally speak,” and said she intends to answer fan-submitted questions in a spoken interview.
“Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family,” she concluded her post. “Please support me to make this a positive experience.”
Read the rest of her story below:
View this post on Instagram
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.