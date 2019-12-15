Singer Di’ja Welcomes Her Third Child, Ayana Wura

Congratulations to Di’ja!

The Mavin star took to her Instagram yesterday to announce the arrival of her third child, who she and her husband have now named “Ayana Wura.”

She wrote:

“I have been blessed countless times over and over again. Alhamdullilah. A week ago I had the most amazing delivery! It can only be the Almighty. Allahu Akbar.

KITON FAROUK (2016), AMANA MORENIKE (2018) and AYANA WURA (2019). Our beautiful children. #Olofamily. Pic by @iamjinius_ . I don’t know how we’ve done it. #MAMABEAR! I still can’t believe I am a mum of now 3 amazing children. Thank you to my whole family, friends, caretakers for holding me down this whole time.

Check out her adorable bundle below:

And fans are super happy for her!