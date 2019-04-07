Singer Demmie Vee Claims He Paid Kizz Daniel N15m Before Signing On to Fly Boi Inc

Demmie Vee has taken to his Instagram to call out Kizz Daniel.

Trouble started yesterday after the singer shared a video which showed the moment Kizz Daniel stormed his residence with police officers. And today, he alleges that he paid Daniel N15m to sign on to Daniel’s Fly Boi Inc. record label, that their beef started after Daniel refused to promote his works, rather channeled the funds into personal projects.

He wrote:

“With all due respect. You are a Traitor @iamkizzdaniel. I can’t believe you have the gut to bring police to me because I asked for a refund of my Money. You tricked us and collected my 15million naira to boost your own shaking career. I wasn’t a struggling artist when you approached my boss for help which results to a recording deal/contract and I remember you promised heaven and earth that day. *TIFF* was doing well and was already a big song when you came to beg me to join fly boy INC not knowing your real intentions. On two different songs. You edited my Voice to make my voice sound awful and I still kept quiet and never say a word. { *SOMEBODY DEY* AND *YOU GO WAIT *}. I have the real versions of this two songs..You are too fake that the likes of “Bharry Jay , Phil Kez, wickedest dj zino , Slizzy , expression, etc can’t cope with you in space of 3 months. Time will surely tell. I know one day, the world will know the truth of it all. *Don’t Judge each day by the harvest you reap now but by the seeds that you plant.* Things May look rosy now but Karma is a Tricky thing.”

See his post below:

Kizz Daniel had yet to respond to the allegations as at press time.