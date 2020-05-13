Singer Danny Young Goes on a Sexist Rant Over Toke Makinwa’s Post

Danny Young was qualms with Toke Makinwa‘s ideals and has taken to his Instagram to spew his disdain for them.

It all started after Toke tweeted her advice to men who have a penchant for dismissing women as gold-diggers. “This is for the guys, pls date within your tax bracket and save us all the story that touch,” she said, adding, “Stop calling women gold diggers, olosho and the likes, some of you don’t even have gold sef.”

While many people agreed with her, Danny Young hopped on the app to spew sexism and self-contradictory rant at her.

He said:

@tokemakinwa stop misleading our young girls! Relationship is not a business transaction. Stop belittling d women. Dont be a gender racist 🤷🏼‍♂️ why are u also not making examples with successful women way dey date struggling men way get potential, way be say na dem dey help lift d men. Dem no be women too? U fine pass dem? 🤷🏼‍♂️ why must a man pay for your body and u dey form independent woman. I dont care what u call it, fuck and pay na Ashawo!

Toke Makinwa had yet to oblige him any response as at press time.

