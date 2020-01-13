Singer-Dancer Korra Obidi Schools a Fan: ‘Marriage is not Success’

Korra Obidi has some words for a fan who thinks marriage is the achievement feat a woman must achieve.

It all started after the singer-dancer shared a later hot photo with a caption that read: “Bad girls make history. Good girls die off.” Many of her fans agreed with her, and one of those who spoke misconstrued Obidi’s Bad Girl Success Story for marriage.

“My sister, na true you talk. All the bad girls I know are married but the good one I know is still single,” said the fan, adding, “I always ask God this question all the time.”

To which Obidi replied: “Marriage is not success.”

See the exchange below:

