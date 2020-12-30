Singer, Chike Launches Search for Mystery Woman on Twitter

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Singer, Chike Launches Search for Mystery Woman on Twitter

Chike is ready to do all that it requires if it’ll help him find a certain woman he met during an event.

The singer and actor took to Twitter to launch a search for the mystery woman in a gold dress who caught his attention at a party where he performed.

Chike shared a video of himself singing to the lady even as she danced and responded to his charms.  He asked Twitter to help find the lady as the micro blogging app is known for searching people out.

We wish Chike goodluck in his recent endeavour and can’t wait to see if a love story will be birthed.

Related Posts

Tyrese Gibson Announces He’s Divorcing Wife, Samantha

December 30, 2020

I Will Hunt Anyone who Falsely Accuses My Sons of Rape – Omoni Oboli

December 30, 2020

YouTube Vloggers, Akah and Claire are Expecting a Baby!

December 30, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply