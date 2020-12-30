Singer, Chike Launches Search for Mystery Woman on Twitter

Chike is ready to do all that it requires if it’ll help him find a certain woman he met during an event.

The singer and actor took to Twitter to launch a search for the mystery woman in a gold dress who caught his attention at a party where he performed.

Chike shared a video of himself singing to the lady even as she danced and responded to his charms. He asked Twitter to help find the lady as the micro blogging app is known for searching people out.

They say twitter sabi find person . Please Find the girl on the gold dress o. I want to tell her something ☺️. pic.twitter.com/4DPEq48JlZ — Chiké (@Officialchike) December 29, 2020

We wish Chike goodluck in his recent endeavour and can’t wait to see if a love story will be birthed.

