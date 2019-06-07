Singer Cassie is Reportedly Expecting First Child With Alex Fine

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Singer Cassie is Reportedly Expecting First Child With Alex Fine

Congratulations to Cassie and Alex!

According to The Shade Room, the singer and Alex Fine are expecting their first child together, and this comes barely a year after Cassie ended her 11-year relationship with rap guru, Diddy.

Cassie and Alex have been a hot item in town, inspiring many #Goals social media posts, and fans are super glad for them. Although, the couple had yet to confirm the story as at press time.

Check out TSR’s post about them below:

Related Posts

Actress Iyabo Ojo Sets Records Straight After Her First Marriage

June 7, 2019

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Call it Quits After Four Years Together

June 7, 2019

Beyoncé’s Publicist Calls Out Her Fans for ‘Spewing Hate’ at Nicole Curran

June 7, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *