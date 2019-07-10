Singer August Alsina Hospitlaised After Losing Ability to Walk

August Alsina is hospitalised.

The R&B singer, in a video posted to Instagram, explained that he’s currently in a hospital after suffering a loss of mobility.

“Hi guys,” August says in the clip, in which he’s laying in a hospital bed. “As you can probably tell I’m in the hospital. So, here’s the stitch. I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk. I couldn’t feel my legs and my doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital.” Despite the troubling news, Alsina remains positive while explaining his hospital visit.

“We’re doing a bunch of tests and they’re saying I have some nerve damage going on throughout my body,” August explains. “It’s like my immune system went on vacation. So, I’m just waiting on it to come back and we can get together and it can do what it do, man.”

In 2017, the singer revealed that he suffers from a severe autoimmune disease that attacks his liver. This illness has led to multiple incidents including a collapse on stage in 2014. Although he has not revealed the name of his illness, he did disclose to close friend Jada Pinkett-Smith that the disease is a hereditary condition. As explained in the post’s caption, his current condition hindered him from performing at this year’s Essence Fest. But, he promised his fans that he has “so much” new music to share with them.

See his post below: