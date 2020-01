Congratulations to Aramide and her husband Pelumi Alli!

The singer has taken to her Instagram to reveal that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby daughter who they have now named ‘Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli.’

She added that their daughter was born on December 26. “[You are a] precious and perfect gift from God,” said the singer, adding, “The biggest blessing of the decade for us. Thank you God for everything🧡”

See her post below: