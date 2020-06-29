Sinach Celebrates Sixth Wedding Anniversary with Beautiful Write up

Sinach and the love her life, Chime, have been locked in wedded bliss for six years.

The singer/ songwriter took to Instagram to celebrate doing life with her husband and expressing gratitude to God for the highs and lows the marriage journey has brought with it.

Sinach who is the crooner of the highly popular gospel song ‘Way maker’ which earned her a number 1 spot on the Billboard chart as top Christian songwriter, shared loved of photos of herself and her man to mark their milestone.

” Happy anniversary to us!! Happy anniversary my warrior , my cover, my no 1 cheer leader. My lover, my best friend , my teacher oh, best daddy in d world, my king, my honey, fight buddy and first baby.. these past 6 yrs !! Yes oh Six years . We’ve prayed , rejoiced , cried , built and won many battles together in Jesus name. And the Lord has kept His promises and open gates and nations. I love you even more … Chime . Looking forward to many more. It’s a new level. Thank you Lord”, she wrote.

Happy anniversary to the couple.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

