Simmy Drops Sophomore Album, “Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars)”

Simmy has dropped her much-anticipated sophomore album Tugela Fairy (Made of Stars).

Here’s what she told Apple about her project:

“I feel like it’s my responsibility to put who I am out there. I think I’m more grown, more brave and have found myself now. I’m still telling the same stories but I’m taking more risks and I’m definitely a different Simmy. A star has always represented positive energy for me and I feel like I’m that star right now. I’m telling love stories to inspire people like me who are coming from rural areas and trying to make it in the world.”