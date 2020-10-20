Simi Unleashes Verbal Assault on Nigerian Leaders

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Simi Unleashes Verbal Assault on Nigerian Leaders

Simi has come for every Nigerian leader, guns blazing.

The singer and mother of one who has been lending her voice to a reform in governance amongst other things, unleashed a torrent of verbal assault on leadership via social media.

In a series of tweets which she later shared on Instagram, Simi spoke to the rot in the system, noting that everything in Nigeria now has to be facilitated via bribery.

Treatment at the hospital, passage at airport, admission into school, etc. She noted that citizens continue to languish in poverty while government continues its multi-billion dollar spending on itself and things that never change.

Read her post below.

, , ,

Related Posts

Nollywood Actress, Ada Ameh Loses Daughter

October 20, 2020
TBenz Karaoke

Tacha Akide Calls Out Lagos Govt. Over 4pm Curfew: “We are Still Getting Oppressed”

October 20, 2020

Toke Makinwa to Lagos Govt: “What Happens to Those Who Can’t Get Home Before 4?”

October 20, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply