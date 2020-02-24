simi

Simi Takes Her Fans to School: “Feminism Makes Men Feel So Vulnerable”

Simi is schooling her fans on Twitter, and we are here for it!

The singer started with speaking about feminism and why men are repulsed by the movement. “Feminism makes many men feel so vulnerable, because you find that society that gave you your “superiority card” is starting to know (and want) better for women – and you donno wtf to do,” she tweeted.

She continued, “Lol Gag is, if you support us, life is better for everyone. Don’t be afraid.”

The tweet stirred heated reactions, as expected, with many fans disagreeing with her. And it is worthy to note that most of the disagreement are borne out of blatant ignorance of what feminism is all about. Which is why Simi is presently schooling those who care to listen.

“But that’s what feminism is. Fighting for our rights to choose and be what we want. Fighting to get the things we deserve. Don’t you want that for us too,” she told another fan who tweeted at her.

See all her responses below:

