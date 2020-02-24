Simi is schooling her fans on Twitter, and we are here for it!

The singer started with speaking about feminism and why men are repulsed by the movement. “Feminism makes many men feel so vulnerable, because you find that society that gave you your “superiority card” is starting to know (and want) better for women – and you donno wtf to do,” she tweeted.

She continued, “Lol Gag is, if you support us, life is better for everyone. Don’t be afraid.”

The tweet stirred heated reactions, as expected, with many fans disagreeing with her. And it is worthy to note that most of the disagreement are borne out of blatant ignorance of what feminism is all about. Which is why Simi is presently schooling those who care to listen.

“But that’s what feminism is. Fighting for our rights to choose and be what we want. Fighting to get the things we deserve. Don’t you want that for us too,” she told another fan who tweeted at her.

See all her responses below:

The only reason women have probably ever wanted to be men is – the privileges men have enjoyed. Besides that, why will any woman want to be a man? And now we want to share those privileges across genders equally. We're different with diff strengths/weaknesses, but of equal value https://t.co/aRrJoh6Ajn — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 24, 2020

Why do you care how you look when what you want is to be treated fairly. To get what you earn. To be respected. To choose what you want. Forget the feminists you don't like, do what you gotta do. You like yourself, no? https://t.co/YzSFPDo1kg — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 24, 2020

I have a lot of female friends that shy away from feminism because they're hung up on "some feminists are bitter". Which one is your own? Do ur part. Feminism doesn't alter anyone's personality. But the core of the movement is the same. Don't let anyone decide your path for you. — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 24, 2020

I'm not offended by this. Lol. You know everything I'm saying is true. I don't want bad for men. I just want more for women. 💜 https://t.co/HgONYEThR8 — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 24, 2020

Lol. Most single people are happier than those in abusive relationships. https://t.co/qqQivaS9hw — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 24, 2020

Is "single" now an insult? — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 24, 2020

Omg. 🤦🏾‍♀️ I love you, and I hope that you start to understand that no man in the entire world is more valuable than you are. https://t.co/KD6lCqPBAs — Simi (@SympLySimi) February 24, 2020