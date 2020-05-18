Simi Speaks About the Struggles Women Face in Male-Dominated Field

Simi has never been one to shy away to speak about sensitive gender-related matters.

Yesterday, the singer took to her Twitter to talk about the struggles women face in male-dominated fields, how women fight for their seat at the table and still have to convince the privileged that they deserve that to sit at the table.

And when all fails, women are expected to kiss her just so they can continue to maintain the position they had attained in such terrible situations. “Ass-kissing is exhausting,” she added.

“I woke up angry today cos of a conversation I had before bed. Women are so strong. So OBVIOUSLY strong. You sweat blood for a spot at a table that disrespects your sweat. Then you spend EVERY SINGLE DAY convincing people you belong there. And the damn table isn’t even all that,” she said.

She continued, “And when you say “Fuck it. My life, my rules.” They ask why. It’s because it never ends. Nothing is ever enough. And complaining is a waste of time. This is why most of the women that STAY winning have to win on their own terms. Ass-kissing is exhausting.”

See her tweets below:

