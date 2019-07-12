Simi Slams Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and It’s Just Epic

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome had another sexist thing to say about marriage, and many people are talking about it.

In the trending video, the preacher, who for a long time was embroiled in a bitter divorce with Pastor Anita, goes into a long diatribe about how a husband is his wife’s ‘master’, that he strongly believe so because of his personal interpretation of the story of creation.

The preacher insisted that Eve was not his God’s original plan in the order of things, which is why Pastor Chris essentially wants women to worship their men as slaves do their masters, because his God planned it so.

See the resurfaced video below:

Just Incase you’re wondering why Pastor Chris is trending pic.twitter.com/2x54kP7RAh — Ebuka Akara (@iamakaraboy) July 11, 2019

Well, many Nigerians have taken to social media to call him out, and one of those who had something profound to say was singer Simi, who called out the preacher for weaponising the bible.

See her post below, per LIB: