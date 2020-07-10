Simi Shares Amazing Snapback Picture of Herself and We’re Drooling

Simi does have this Snapback thing down to a ‘T’ and we’re loving it.
The new mum who welcomed daughter, Adejare Kosoko with fellow musician husband, Adekunle Gold, posted a cute picture on Instagram which would make many doubt she just welcomed a baby a little over a month ago.
In the photo, Simi who is evidently glowing, donned a black dress featuring a tiny keyhole and thigh high slit and tagged the hot shot “milk”. Her husband couldn’t resist and hopped into the comment section to leave a “Love of my life” comment there.
Deja’s mummy is really looking good!