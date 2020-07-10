Simi Shares Amazing Snapback Picture of Herself and We’re Drooling

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Simi Shares Amazing Snapback Picture of Herself and We’re Drooling

Simi does have this Snapback thing down to a ‘T’ and we’re loving it.

The new mum who welcomed daughter, Adejare Kosoko with fellow musician husband, Adekunle Gold, posted a cute picture on Instagram which would make many doubt she just welcomed a baby a little over a month ago.

In the photo, Simi who is evidently glowing, donned a black dress featuring a tiny keyhole and thigh high slit and tagged the hot shot “milk”. Her husband couldn’t resist and hopped into the comment section to leave a “Love of my life” comment there.

View this post on Instagram

milk

A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi) on

Deja’s mummy is really looking good!

, ,

Related Posts

Chris Brown is Ready for His 10th Studio Album

July 10, 2020

Ripped Muscles and Strong Calves, Simone Biles Stuns in Vogue’s Latest Issue

July 10, 2020

Actress Lisa Omorodion is Having a Frank Discussion About Women, Best Friends and Significant Others

July 10, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply