Simi Shares Amazing Snapback Picture of Herself and We’re Drooling

Simi does have this Snapback thing down to a ‘T’ and we’re loving it.

The new mum who welcomed daughter, Adejare Kosoko with fellow musician husband, Adekunle Gold, posted a cute picture on Instagram which would make many doubt she just welcomed a baby a little over a month ago.

In the photo, Simi who is evidently glowing, donned a black dress featuring a tiny keyhole and thigh high slit and tagged the hot shot “milk”. Her husband couldn’t resist and hopped into the comment section to leave a “Love of my life” comment there.

View this post on Instagram milk A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi) on Jul 9, 2020 at 1:13pm PDT

Deja’s mummy is really looking good!

