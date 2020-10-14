Simi Scolds Fan who Replied ‘Lool’ to Post About Salaries of Nigerian Legislators

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Simi Scolds Fan who Replied ‘Lool’ to Post About Salaries of Nigerian Legislators

Simi has no time for jokes and unseriousness as she set a follower straight after the tweep responded to an important post  with a jest.

The mother of one who is still far away in the United States but has been speaking up on the current state of things in Nigeria at the moment especially the #EndSARS campaign, reacted to a post detailing the salaries of Nigerian legislators on Twitter.

Her husband had pointed out the insane amount these people get paid from tax payers’ money to “throw chairs at each other and chit chat”.

Simi had responded to the post noting that teachers, doctors and others doing important work, are  under appreciated and “paid rubbish money…”

Trying to make light of the situation, a tweep had responded to the ‘No Longer Beneficial’ crooner’s tweet saying;

“Simi haba… So legislation is not important?.. Lool..”

Not seeing the humour, the mother of one responded with;

“Who is looling with you?Did I say that? If they have so much to lay “legislators”…why can’t they do better for these people?”.

 

, , ,

Related Posts

Wizkid Has Postponed the Release of His “Made in Lagos” Album

October 14, 2020

Husband Appreciation Post Featuring Ciara and Russell Wilson

October 14, 2020

Ronke Raji Deactivates Her Twitter After Nigerians Dragged Over #EndSARS Comments

October 14, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply