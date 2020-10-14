Simi Scolds Fan who Replied ‘Lool’ to Post About Salaries of Nigerian Legislators

Simi has no time for jokes and unseriousness as she set a follower straight after the tweep responded to an important post with a jest.

The mother of one who is still far away in the United States but has been speaking up on the current state of things in Nigeria at the moment especially the #EndSARS campaign, reacted to a post detailing the salaries of Nigerian legislators on Twitter.

Her husband had pointed out the insane amount these people get paid from tax payers’ money to “throw chairs at each other and chit chat”.

Simi had responded to the post noting that teachers, doctors and others doing important work, are under appreciated and “paid rubbish money…”

And we have teachers, doctors, etc doing really important, highly under appreciated work and getting paid rubbish money…sometimes, not at all. https://t.co/IAAkrHjApq — Simi (@SympLySimi) October 14, 2020

Trying to make light of the situation, a tweep had responded to the ‘No Longer Beneficial’ crooner’s tweet saying;

“Simi haba… So legislation is not important?.. Lool..”

Not seeing the humour, the mother of one responded with;

“Who is looling with you?Did I say that? If they have so much to lay “legislators”…why can’t they do better for these people?”.

Who is looling with you? Did I say that? If they have so much to pay the "legislators"… why can't they do better for these other people? https://t.co/ot9lQLJrvx — Simi (@SympLySimi) October 14, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

