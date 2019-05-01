Simi Reveals Her Weakness, and It’s Super Funny: “Alcohol Exposes My Love.”

Whenever Simi gets a little tipsy, she starts confessing her love to those she loves. This, the iconic singer shared on her Twitter last night.

According to Simi, she had one of such moments yesterday after she downed too many glasses of wine during her flight out of the country, and in her inebriated state, she picked up her phone and began writing mushy tweets.

And this caught her fans attention.

“Alcohol exposes my love. I always call Kunle and say “I’m tipsy baby. i love you”. And I’m always extra lovey with my friends. Lool – but off the plane, I hardly ever drink,” she notified her fans, before adding that this is “not even funny.”

But many have found this funny and heartwarming.

See some of the tweets below:

I love all my fans/supporters so much. I don't lie, so imagine how much of a truth this is when I'm tipsy. I love you. — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 30, 2019

I'm drinking sparkling wine again. Lmaooooo. Such a fackin mezz. aloveet — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 30, 2019

Alcohol exposes my love. I always call Kunle and say "I'm tipsy baby. i love you". And I'm always extra lovey with my friends. Lool – but off the plane, I hardly ever drink. 😂 (it's not even funny, so that emoji was stupid.) — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 30, 2019

I'm going to regret a lot of my tweets tonight 😂😂😂 — Simi (@SympLySimi) April 30, 2019