Simi Replies Troll Who Criticised Her Voice: “It Makes Me Money. And That Makes You Mad.”

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Simi Replies Troll Who Criticised Her Voice: “It Makes Me Money. And That Makes You Mad.”

Simi has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and when a troll hopped on her Twitter thread to trash-talk her, she flamed them.

Drama started when the iconic singer began a Q&A session with fans, during which she gave insights into her growth as a singer, including how she had practiced by riffing on Beyonce’s songs.

While many people had meaningful questions to ask, one troll asked why the singer’s voice is “annoying.”

And Simi had the perfect response. “Doesn’t annoy me. Makes me money. And that makes you mad,” she replied.

*Applause!*

See the tweets below:

Related Posts

US Rapper Tre Da Kid Killed in Fatal Shooting

June 10, 2019

Peruzzi Allegedly Assaulted Social Media Influencer at Bayelsa Event

June 10, 2019

Wu-Tang Clan Headlines First Hip-Hop Concert at Famous Country Music Auditorium

June 10, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *