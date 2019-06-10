Simi has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, and when a troll hopped on her Twitter thread to trash-talk her, she flamed them.

Drama started when the iconic singer began a Q&A session with fans, during which she gave insights into her growth as a singer, including how she had practiced by riffing on Beyonce’s songs.

While many people had meaningful questions to ask, one troll asked why the singer’s voice is “annoying.”

And Simi had the perfect response. “Doesn’t annoy me. Makes me money. And that makes you mad,” she replied.

Doesn't annoy me. Makes me money. And that makes you mad. https://t.co/dS5Jca8uYy — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 9, 2019

Practice. I used to practice with Beyonce's riffs. Lol. I would do it over and over until I got it – then move to another one. https://t.co/lTdtwDuAJg — Simi (@SympLySimi) June 9, 2019