So, Simi has joined the vlog gang!

The singer took to her social media yesterday to reveal the trailer for her new YouTube project titled, Stoopid Sessions, which is set to premiere on the 5th of March, 2020.

About the vlog, she said: “With the help of my friends and special guests, we explore social and topical issues we experience in Nigeria the best way we know; through fun, wit and intellectual banter”.

Watch the trailer below.