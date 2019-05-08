Award-winning songstress, Simi brought the heat with a stunning performance of her recently released album “Omo Charlie Champagne”, live last Wednesday 24th of April, to mark her unforgettable return to industry Nite stage.

Fans and supporters swarmed the venue, “Hard Rock Café” with the unbridled excitement and anticipation for the soulful journey. A few in attendance were her beloved husband “Adekunle Gold”, Veteran OAP Mr. Olisa Adibua, Brymo, Larry Gaga to name a few.

The incredible Dj Badus kick-started the night with a lovely selection of local and international hits to get the audience in the right mood. Upcoming artist like Ruzzy, Kj, Don Zez, Evih, and the amazing Xtacy performed their various tracks to the delight of the crowd.

The time came for the headliner to mount the stage but first Mr. Olisa Adibua anchored the Boomplay Competition to give out in his words “ the brand spanking new high-end phones” to the winners before he went on to give an amazing welcome to the star of the night.

In white sneakers, the headliner “Simi” gracefully came on stage and was quick to thank everyone for coming out. Straight into the music, she went with the first track on the album “Charlie”, she explained that the song was dedicated to her late father that passed away in 2014, and what followed was everyone feeling connected to the songstress throughout the night.

The sweet melody became intense as she performed more tracks off the album like Ire, Aimasiko, Jericho ft Patoranking, one kind then she went on to end the session with the song By you singing sweet names to her husband who also featured on the track. She also expressed gratitude to everyone that was featured on the album as the music continued. Next was Immortal ft Maleekberry, then Angelina in which she involved the ecstatic crowd in a crazy sing-along session, then she played Mr. Romantic, Lovin, Move on, Tiff, and Hide & Seek.

The lights deemed and the room went pin-drop silent for a Spell-binding rendition of Peace, Mind Your business ft Falz was a sight to behold as she was joined by her friends on stage to perform a dance routine.

After playing all the songs from her album she decided to bless the captivated crowd with a performance of Smile and was joined by Adekunle gold on stage to the applauds of all in attendance.

The world needs to experience the phenomenal sensation of her Unapologetic Afro-soul sound and we are grateful to Industry Nite for giving us the opportunity of savoring a wonderful session of music. Be sure to attend the May edition of Industry Nite for an experience of a lifetime.

See the photos below:

