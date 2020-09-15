Simi pens new deal with Apple Music’s Platoon

Nigerian singing sensation, Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, has signed a partnership deal with Platoon, a UK-based record label owned by Apple Music.

Simi Platoon’s newest recruit, made the announcement on her Instagram page with a video of her in a meeting with the Platoon family.

The mother-of-one also took to her Twitter page to share a video spotlight of herself in the caption of which she announced the coming of her next studio project titled ‘Restless’ EP.

Platoon Music, which was acquired by Apple in 2018, works with artists to produce, distribute, and sell their content while using analytics to figure out the target market for their style of music.

Recently, the CEO of Platoon Records, Denzyl Feigelson, revealed his label’s intentions to help artists get through the pandemic. Some of the artists who recently joined the Platoon family include Cuppy and Mr Eazi.

Feigelson welcomed Simi to the Platoon family saying,

“We’re are really looking forward to seeing your music spread out to the entire globe, which it should.”

See her tweet confirming the deal below…

New week and new deal.

I'm officially part of the @weareplatoon

family! 🍾 #RestlessII coming soon pic.twitter.com/gwywIDGve1 — Simi (@SympLySimi) September 14, 2020

