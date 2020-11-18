Simi Obviously Can’t Act Right Where Her Husband, Adekunle Gold is Concerned. See Proof

We love couples who enjoy each other’s company so much so that they can’t act right when around their significant others and Simi is a prime example.

The singer and mother of one has decided to dedicate this week to consistently gassing up the love of her life and husband, Adekunle Gold on social media.

In new videos she shared on her Instagram story, Simi couldn’t resist crushing on her man and even involved their 4-month-old daughter, Deja, in her love fest.

It’s safe to say that if they don’t crush on you like this, you should reconsider the whole relationship right?

Association of ‘God when’, over to you guys.

