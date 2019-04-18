Simi Live At Industry Nite: Catch All the Details

Award-winning singer & songwriter Simi gracefully returns to Industry Nite stage after the successful collaborative EP launch with Falz in 2016.

With the admirable success of her sold-out “Simi Live” concert at the famous O2 Academy in London last year and numerous hits and performances globally, the songstress is about to serve up a dose of her undiluted afro-soul music as she exclusively performs tracks off her soon to be released “Omo Charlie Champagne” album on this month’s edition of Industry Nite.

Date: Wednesday, 24th April, 2019.

Time: 8 pm

Venue: Hard Rock Café, Oniru, Lagos.

Entry: N2500

Tickets available on www.allevents.ng

Host: Spanky Manolo

Music policy: DJ Badus

You don’t want to miss this!