Singer, Simi was left dumbstruck after Lupita Nyong’o declared she was a fan of hers on Twitter.

The ’12 Years A Slave’ star had taken to the micro blogging app to tweet that she was a lover of Simi’s music and if anyone was looking to listen to ‘sweet sound of an angel this season, @SympLySimi is it”

Responding to the tweet, Simi had said she had no idea what to say and she’s usually the one who always has a response for everything.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook