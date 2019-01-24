Simi is Full of Thanks in New Single ‘Ayo’

X3M music diva, Simi, has just released her first single of the year Ayo, and as you suspected, you’ll put it on replay!

The popular songstress singer who is still on her honeymoon vacation at South Africa after her marriage to Adekunle Gold, brings listeners in on the showers of blessings, goodness and mercy that followed her all through last year.

Simi posted snippets of the song on her Instagram page.

She further said that every line is a prophecy adding that the new song is a gift.

“AYÒ | Joy. Every line is a prophecy. For you. For me. This song is a gift.

“I pray that the words become your truth,” she wrote.

The afro-alternative song was produced by Legendary beatz, Live Guitars – @fiokee, Live Bass – @awhydave, Live Percussions – @georgiaalabama77, @mixbysimi, Mastered by @vtekdawesome.

“Ayo” is her first solo single after her joint single, Promise, with her husband and award-winning singer, Adekunle Gold.

Take a listen below.