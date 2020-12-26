Simi gifts N200K to woman who showered prayers on her husband for buying Christmas chicken

Blessings have come the way of Blessing Aribisala, the Nigerian woman who went viral after she took to Twitter to hail her husband who works as a security man, for buying Christmas chicken for the family.

In a sweet twist to her Christmas tale, she has now been offered cash gift for her loving devotion to her husband.

The happily-married woman on Thursday, December 24, heaped prayers on her hubby, as she thanked him for bringing home the Christmas Chicken even though he had not received his salary since 2016.

Well, Nigerians have started making donations for Blessing as they hailed her for being a supportive wife.

Among those that supported her was popular singer, Simi, who revealed that an organization had sent in N200k for a #AsmileforChristmas program, which had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simi, in the spirit of the festive season, said she had asked the organization if she had their permission to send the cash to the loving wife and they assented.

