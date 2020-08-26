Simi Finally Reacts to Social Media Brouhaha Regarding Her Apology to LGBTQs

Looks like Simi has finally reacted to the dragging she suffered on social media after releasing an apology to the LGBTQ community for insensitive statements in the past.

The new mum who was in the middle of a huge controversy following the discovery that her husband, Adekunle Gold made the cover of a queer-centered magazine earlier this month which coincided with her August 4 public apology, has laughed off the trolling.

The ‘Duduke’ crooner shared a stunning outdoor picture of herself glowing in the sun. She captioned the image;

“All the captions in my head are controversial. lol. Even this one.

