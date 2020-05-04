Simi has made great changes in her songwriting industry.

The singer took to her Twitter to reveal why her recent songs, like Duduke, are surprisingly too short. “I stopped writing bridges for my songs so all my songs are short now. Na so the tin go,” she tweeted.

And when a fan expressed his disappointment with this decision, Simi replied: “but nobody is doing 3 minute song again. Even bridge is now one full song.”

