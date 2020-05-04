Simi Explains Why Her Recent Songs are Shorter: “I Stopped Writing Bridges’

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Simi Explains Why Her Recent Songs are Shorter: “I Stopped Writing Bridges’

Simi has made great changes in her songwriting industry.

The singer took to her Twitter to reveal why her recent songs, like Duduke, are surprisingly too short. “I stopped writing bridges for my songs so all my songs are short now. Na so the tin go,” she tweeted.

And when a fan expressed his disappointment with this decision, Simi replied: “but nobody is doing 3 minute song again. Even bridge is now one full song.”

See her tweets:

Related Posts

Adekunle Gold Drops New Single, ‘Something Different’

May 4, 2020

DJ Khaled Cuts Off Woman Who Got Freaky During His Instagram Live Session

May 4, 2020

Clarence Peters Finally Addresses Dancer Kodak’s Death, Shares More Details

May 4, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *