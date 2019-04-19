Simi Drops Third Studio Album, ‘Omo Charlie Champagne’

Nigerian music superstar, Simi, has released her much anticipated album ‘Omo Charlie Champagne’, which is emotionally dedicated to her late father.

It’s double celebration for the sensational songstress as she also marks her birthday, today Friday, as she released the 13-track album was produced by Vtek, Oscar, Legendury Beat and Season.

Taking to her Instagram handle @simplysimi, she wrote, “When I was compiling this album, I knew I wanted to dedicate it to my daddy, Engr. Charles Oladele Ogunleye – who passed in 2014. I’m blessed to have come this far.

“I’m blessed that it was possible for me. I do not take this for granted. I couldn’t possibly be more thankful for this journey.

“To have amazing people like you supporting me everyday is absolute Magic! I love you.

“#OmoCharlieChampgne is OUT NOW!!!! Yessss! I’m thankful to all the amazing people that made this possible –

“If it’s 12am in your area, go on all the platforms and listen to #OmoCharlieChampagne Vol. 1,” simi said.

The album release also marked the singer’s first birthday since she got married to fellow singer, Adekunle Gold.

‘Omo Charlie Champagne’ comes on the heels of her acclaimed 2017 eponymous album ‘Simisola’ which went on to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Headies, and contained hits such as ‘Joromi’, Original Baby’, and ‘Complete Me’.