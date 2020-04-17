Simi drops new single, Duduke

Award-winning Nigerian songstress, Simi has released her first official single for the year titled “Duduke”.

“Duduke” is the latest track to be released under Simi’s own record label, Studio Brat, and comes after her recent collaboration with Ladipoe “Know You”.

Produced by the talented Oscar, Duduke is a classic mid-tempo beat that lovers of Afro-soul would love to groove to.

Both the stringed instrumentals and varied drums make for an undeniably infectious rhythm as we’ve come to associate with Simi.

Take a listen to the new joint below.

