Simi Continues to Preach Against ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’: “The World is Laughing at Us’

Simi has returned to her Instagram Live to let you all know that she will never condone fraudulent practices, even if the perpetrators are her fans.

In case you missed it: the Joromi singer took to her Instagram yesterday to tell fraudsters to stop listening or buying her music.

“Don’t buy my CDs and don’t watch my videos. You are taking money that belongs to other people. I don’t give a fuck how you rationalise it. It is wrong,” she said, adding, “Don’t buy my CDs. Let the people who are making their money legally buy it.”

Her message got shady folks upset, that they pay heavily for better seats at her shows. But Simi says that’s not an excuse to engage in criminal activities.

“They are laughing at us. I have seen it. Do you know how many Nigerians go into business meetings [abroad] and they leave with nothing because they are Nigerians,” she said, adding, “Come on, guys. You don’t have to like me. You don’t have to listen to my music. I am not the enemy.”

And she said a lot more.

Watch her below: