Time does fly when you’re having fun and that’s exactly how Simi feels about her daughter growing up.

The singer and mother of one took to her Instagram story to celebrate her first child with her musician husband, Adekunle Gold, ‘Deja Kosoko, who turned four months old on Wednesday, September 30.

The ‘Duduke’ crooner wrote;

“Deja is 4 months today. I want to laugh and cry because my life and heart and joy are so full. She fills me up…so TIME WHERE ARE YOU FLYING TO???? Omg”

