Simi Celebrates Daughter, Adejare at Six Months

They grow up so fast, don’t they? Well, Simi’s daughter, Adejare Kosoko is already six months old today, November 30, 2020.

The singer and mum of one took to her Instagram page to celebrate the half birthday of her little one whom she shares with husband, Adekunle Gold.

Simi shared a picture of herself and her baby girl and noted that though sometimes she wants to freeze time because ‘Deja is growing up so fast, other times, she can’t wait for her to grow up in time so they can get to do all their girly stuff together.

Check out her sweet message to her baby girl.

