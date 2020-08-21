Simi Cannot Stop Gushing Over Her Man as Adekunle Gold Releases New Album

Proud wife and colleague, Simi is into all the feels as her husband’ Adekunle Gold just dropped his third studio album, Afropop Vol 1.
The new mum and consummate singer herself took to her Instagram page to heap praises on the father of her child for his labour of love in bringing the album to life.
Simi praised Adekunle Gold’s doggedness as she confessed that he inspires her to be a better artist like he has become himself.
She admitted that the work of art that is the new album was born out of passion, resilience and insistence on not settling for anything less.
I watched you worked on this for wellll over a year. I watched you become a better artiste and writer. I watched you insist on writing your own story even when people you counted on counted you out. You inspire me so much. You never take no for an answer as long as you've seen it work in your dreams. I see you push yourself everyday – you stay hungry. You're an amazing artiste Kunle. You don't just say you want more, you actually do what it takes. I'm so proud of you. I don't know if I tell you enough, but I am so, so proud. Guys, when you listen to this Project #AfroPopVol1 , please don't listen as though it's just another album. Know that it's a work of art that he gave everything – and then more. Listen, knowing this came from passion, through resilience, by a man that refuses to settle. . Said all that to say #AfroPopVol1 is out…and the link is in my bio.
Obviously bowled over by her words, Adekunle Gold replied his Mrs in the comment section with some sweet words.