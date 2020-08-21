Simi Cannot Stop Gushing Over Her Man as Adekunle Gold Releases New Album

Proud wife and colleague, Simi is into all the feels as her husband’ Adekunle Gold just dropped his third studio album, Afropop Vol 1.

The new mum and consummate singer herself took to her Instagram page to heap praises on the father of her child for his labour of love in bringing the album to life.

Simi praised Adekunle Gold’s doggedness as she confessed that he inspires her to be a better artist like he has become himself.

She admitted that the work of art that is the new album was born out of passion, resilience and insistence on not settling for anything less.

Obviously bowled over by her words, Adekunle Gold replied his Mrs in the comment section with some sweet words.

