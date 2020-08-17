Simi Asks the Point of Formal Education if People Just Go Ahead to Dump it

Simi is sharing her deep thoughts on the point of formal education when most people do not actually use it.

The singer and mum of one posed the question on her Instagram story, asking why people spend years and money acquiring a formal education to learn about something they’ll never use only to dump it at the end of the day for what they’re passionate about.

From Simi’s point of view, it can be deduced that she sees the reason for going to school as a means to a career path and if that is not panning out, the education is useless.

The new mum called the Nigerian educational system sh*t while buttressing her point noting that many people cannot remember what they were taught in school

She also mentioned that there are boundless talents and potentials not tapped into ‘because they are not prestigious’ but many folks still end dumping years of learning for these.

