Simi Apologises to LGBTQ Community for Careless Statement in the Past

Simi has taken to social media to tender an unreserved apology to the LGBTQ community.

The new mum put up a Twitter post to address statements she had made in the past that might have encouraged prejudice against these set of people.

The ‘Duduke’ hitmaker noted that nobody should have to live in fear for their life and some of her statements casually uttered was a matter of life and death for the minority group. For the hurt and insensitivity, she apologised.

Simi also revealed that she didn’t understand their anger until she found out that a member of the LGBTQ community was almost killed recently and the realization humbled her.

“I see how things we say, even without meaning to can encourage prejudice. Your life is bigger, by far than my pride. So, I’m really, really sorry”, she tweeted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

