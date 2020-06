Congratulations to Simi and Adekunle Gold!

The new mum has taken to her Instagram to announce the arrival of their daughter who they have named Adejare. “It’s like free-falling – this unending, soul snatching, infinite, mind-boggling love,” said Simi, adding, “Deja, my baby girl, I got you. I promise. Now and forever. So help me God. ❤️ 5.30.2020.”

And this heartwarming post comes weeks after she announced her pregnancy in Duduke music video. Check them out below:

