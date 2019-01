Congratulations to Simi and Adekunle Gold!

According to Instablog9ja, sources close to the couple have confirmed that they plan to get married in the presence of 300 guests. And this comes three weeks after they secretly held their wedding introduction in Magodo, Lagos.

The singers recently have made their love life public, and also have performed and supported each other at their concerts both at home and abroad.

Now, they are set to become legally married and fans are happy for them!