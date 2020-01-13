Nigeria’s favorite couple Simi and Adekunle Gold took to social media to celebrate their first anniversary as a married couple.

The singers tied the knot last year. Although the event was a private one which a few number of 300 attended, it still made it to the headlines, even without pictures.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate their anniversary, Simi wrote;

#YearOne – Together

In Love

With You

Against The Odds

Beside You

For Ever

By God's Grace

From Me

To You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jCfV6IPBMF — Simi (@SympLySimi) January 13, 2020

While on Instagram Adekunle Gold wrote;