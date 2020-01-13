Nigeria’s favorite couple Simi and Adekunle Gold took to social media to celebrate their first anniversary as a married couple.
The singers tied the knot last year. Although the event was a private one which a few number of 300 attended, it still made it to the headlines, even without pictures.
Taking to Twitter to celebrate their anniversary, Simi wrote;
#YearOne – Together
In Love
With You
Against The Odds
Beside You
For Ever
By God's Grace
From Me
To You
— Simi (@SympLySimi) January 13, 2020
While on Instagram Adekunle Gold wrote;
1 year in and I can’t even begin to say how blessed I am that it’s you I am doing this love something with. You amuse me, you make me laugh, hard, you are so beautiful, I am lucky I get to love you forever. 🥂 Here’s to more beautiful memories together, doing great exploits and living our lives on our terms. Love you forever babe.