Simi Admonishes Nigerians to Rose Above Cursing Offsprings of Politicians

Simi has advised Nigerians to do better than laying curses on the offsprings of politicians who have failed in discharging their duties.

The singer and mother of one noted that as much as the actions of the parents are nothing to home about which leaves a lot to be desired in the country, the whole idea of the ‘soro soke’ generation is to do better than the ones before them.

In a twitter post, Simi expressed her opinion, writing;

“I feel like we really shouldn’t be raining curses on children of these people. I understand the agitation and that most of them don’t care about us, but the goal is to be better than them and I can’t imagine it’s good for the mental health of them kids. We can rise above it”.

