Siasia’s Mother: Kidnappers Reduce Ransom to N50m

The abductors of Samson Siasia’s mother, Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia, have reportedly reduced their demand for the release of the 79-year-old woman to N50million from initial N70million.

Samson Siasia, a former Super Eagles striker and coach, and his family were understood to have pleaded with his mother’s abductors to accept N500, 000, explaining he has been out of a job for some time now.

The 79-year-old Beauty Ogere Siasia was kidnapped 16 days ago alongside 65-year-old Florence Donana and her 17-year old granddaughter.

The victims were taken away from their Odoni community, in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on July 15 at about 2 a.m.

Siasia, however, begged the kidnappers to set his aged mother free unconditionally saying he was out of the job and had no such money to pay them.

“The kidnappers have reduced the ransom from N70m to N50m without consideration to the health of the woman.

“The family offered to pay N500,000 to secure the freedom of the woman but the kidnappers rebuffed the offer saying it was too small,” a family member said.

The family member raised concerns over the health of Ogere given the rainy season and extremely cold weather.

“We are begging the abductors to set our mother free. We don’t have the kind of money they are asking for. They should please respect the age of the woman and release her,” he appealed.

The Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Butswat Asinim, assured that the police were working seriously on the matter.