Sia Says She Once Sent Diplo a ‘No-Strings Sex’ Text

Sia has opened up on the kind of text she once sent to Diplo.

In a GQ piece on Diplo, the singer revealed that she once texted him after coming to the conclusion that she will be single for the rest of her life to see if he would be “interested in some no-strings sex.” Sia also revealed she adopted a child.

“Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn’t ruin our business relationship, because he’s super-duper hot,” she confessed. “This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you’re like one of five people that I’m sexually attracted to, and now that I’ve decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don’t have time for a relationship.… If you’re interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up.'”

She has worked with Diplo for over a decade and felt comfortable shooting her shot because she has seen a different, more vulnerable side of him that the world hasn’t. Sia also says she believes there’s a part of himself that the DJ-producer doesn’t even see. “He doesn’t think that he’s good enough at anything. He has crazy low self-esteem,” she said. “It’s so interesting, because he’s one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn’t know it.”

