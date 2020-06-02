‘Shut Up’! Funke Akindele Slams Fan who Dared to Ask Why Slain Uwa was Reading

This is not the time to spew nonsense and Funke Akindele just made that known to a fan.

The actress ripped into a Twitter follower who dared to derail the rape conversation and demand for justice for Uwaila Omozua.

Akindele who has been vocal in her support for justice in the light of recent events,  angrily set the fan straight.

The fan insensitively tweeted;

“Y’all saying #JusticeForUwa but then have u guys asked yourselves what was she reading for, for christssake we were asked to stay indoors, she violated the Nigerian rule…!”.

The fan went on to tag Tiwa Savage, Genevieve Nnaji and Funke Akindele in the ill-conceived post which made Akindele come for her hard.

The ‘Jenifa Diaries’ creator replied;

“Shut up!!! You are so insensitive!! Let me just be calm and just block you!!!

 

