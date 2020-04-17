ShowboyC and Mohbad Connect on a New Afro Record, ‘Gum Body’

On the mid tempo instrumental, ShowboyC delivers with his vocal performance effortlessly.

The instrumental is grimy and his verses reveal ShowboyC in his element from his lively delivery to a showcase of his personality. Mohbad steps out his comfort zone to confess his love and weakness for the girl of his dreams.

This single is coming as a result of the delayed release of his Ep caused by the corona virus pandemic, it’s an honest offering from the Nigerian artist your ears need to hear.

Listen to Gum Body below: