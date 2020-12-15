Show Host Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Sharon Osbourne took to her Twitter yesterday to announce that she tested positive for COVID-19 and was briefly hospitalized with the virus.

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19,” the show host said in her tweet, adding, “After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

THR adds that back in September, Osbourne revealed on an episode of The Talk that her granddaughter Minnie, Jack Osbourne’s 3-year-old daughter, had tested positive for the virus.

See her post below:

I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

