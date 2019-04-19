Show Host Emma Ugolee Reveals How Indian Hospital Swapped His Sister’s Kidney

Emma Ugolee has taken to his Instagram to share a disturbing story of the alleged medical malpractice going on in India.

Recall that for a while, the show host battled health issues, especially kidney disease, and had to be flown to India for treatment. Now Ugoless says that the hospital he visited swapped the kidney his sister donated to him, thereby putting his life in danger. He added that his story is one of the many scams going on the Asian country.

“My story is one out of hundreds of Indian trips gone wrong. I am blessed to be telling my story. Many of my friends cannot because they died,” he said, adding, “I have no faith in Govt. so this post it not even hoping for her to act.”

He continued, “I am just hoping some how, that the fallacy that India is salvation for the sick is changed. It is a big business with the traditional indian corruption at the core of it. Life often the sacrifice paid. Treatment is secondary. Examples abound.”

This comes after a Nigerian man shared the horrifying story of similar malpractice in an Indian hospital cause his mother’s death.

