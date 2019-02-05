Show Host Andy Cohen Welcomes Baby Boy Via Surrogate

Congratulations to Andy Cohen!

The 50-year-old host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live took to his Instagram on Monday night to announce that he has just welcomed his new baby boy, Benjamin Allen Cohen.

“WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !!” he wrote on Instagram. “20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

The show host announced on his show on December 20, that he was expecting a baby via surrogate in six weeks.

“I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life. I over share and I expect everyone around me to do the same and tonight I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time, I’m going to become a father thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he said.

“Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he continued. “And while it has taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be my most rewarding chapter yet.”

And now his son his here and fans are happy for him.